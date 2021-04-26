The Southern Pines Rotary Club provided more than 40 smoke detectors for a community service project with the Southern Pines Fire Department. Three teams went into neighborhoods, knocked on doors and offered to check residents’ smoke detectors and install new ones if needed.
“Smoke detectors are an essential safety item in every house, and in our area, most of the fires start in the kitchen,” says Mike Cameron, fire chief.
Lem Dowdy, community service director of the local Rotary club, says that members are happy to work on this project.
“Our club and our district is proud to work with the fire department to help make our community safer,” he says.
