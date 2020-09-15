Southern Pines Recreation and Parks will hold a Field Day for children ages 3-12 Friday, Oct. 2, at Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St.
The free event includes fun outdoor activities. Preregistration is required by 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Forms are available at www.southernpines.net/443/Special-Events.
Competitions are 30 minutes each, with 30 children per time slot from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
