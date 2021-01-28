SPPL is now open for browsing. Hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
“In order to keep staff and patrons safe, capacity in the library is limited to 20 people and 15 minutes of browsing time,” says a spokesman. “Masks are required for entry to the library for adults and children over the age of five.”
The 2021 African American Read In will be hosted on Dial-a-Story. Call (910) 900-9099 to hear local students and community members read pieces of literature from famous Black authors and poets. Each line will feature a different reader.
Early Childhood
Make sure to like and follow SPPL Early Childhood on Facebook for virtual story times, literacy activities, and tips for caregivers. Each week, a new Baby Rhymes, Toddler Tunes, or Preschool Stories video will be posted.
Kids and Teens
Kids grades K-5 are invited to pick up a take-and-make bag featuring projects, experiments, and crafts. These bags will feature all the materials and instructions for activities based on science, technology, engineering, art and math. New bags are available on Wednesdays on a first-come, first-served basis.
Adults
Join the Pines Preservation Guild for a Zoom class on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. The session “Introduction to Historic Preservation in the Sandhills” will provide an overview of historic districts and adaptive reuse, with a special look at some heritage properties in Southern Pines. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information about registering for this virtual event.
SPPL’s newest book club, Page Turners, will meet via Zoom on Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m. The book for February is “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook Page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
“Check our website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments,” says the spokesman.
