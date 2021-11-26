All ages are encouraged to join the Winter Reading Challenge! Track your books through the Beanstack App or by logging into the Beanstack website. Log the books that you read from Dec. 18-Jan. 31 and be entered to win prizes.
All ages are invited to enjoy the Cozy Reading Room on Dec. 18 all day long. Grab a book, find a seat, and get started on your Winter Reading Challenge Goal!
Early Childhood- If temperatures are 40 degrees or below, storytime will be canceled.
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this outdoor storytime perfect for early development and brain growth. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11:00 a.m. Dec. 7, 14.
Spark Storytime at Fire Station 82 is on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14. This is our Baby Rhymes storytime for birth-2 offered in the afternoon with the chance to see firetrucks!
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for outdoor Toddler Tunes to get those wiggles out! Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15.
Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5) who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play! Outside on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16.
Grades K-5
Litwits Book Club is for 3rd-6th graders who like to read! Come ready to discuss your favorite graphic novel. Meet for discussion and activities on Dec. 6 at 4 pm. Please email Katie at kbroughey@sppl.net.
Express yourself! Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, crafting and writing. Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.
Elementary aged children and their caregivers are invited to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering, ar, and math, and to participate in STEAM projects/activities at STEAM Sunday on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. This month’s topic will be Winter Games.
Drop in Craft Days
Children and their families can come by the library to work on crafts at their own pace. Dec. 11, all day.
Teens Are you interested in creative writing and storytelling, connecting with other writers, and getting feedback on your work? Teen Creative Writing Club will meet on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Library. For more information, email kbroughey@sppl.net.
Adults
Adults and teens are invited to make a craft to keep or give as a gift at the Holiday Crafternoon on Dec. 4 from 2 - 4 p.m.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Library. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.
Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will meet on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Library. Copies of the book are available at the Library to check out while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.
The Douglass Center Book Club will meet on Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W, Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Email Missy at mmiller@sppl.net for more information.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.
Outdoor events will be held if the temperature is above 40 degrees and there is no inclement weather. For updates about weather cancellations, please check Facebook or call the Library.
