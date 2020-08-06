While the Southern Pines Public Library is open, in-person programs are not being held and there are some limitations to services due to the COVID-19 crisis. For those who want to participate in programs and events online, Library virtual resources can provide support and entertainment all year round and especially through this difficult time.
Young People
Little Clips for Little Readers” features fun rhymes, songs, and literacy tips for children aged birth to five and their parents and caregivers. Look for these videos posted weekly on SPPL’s Facebook and YouTube channel.
Virtual Storytimes featuring community helpers will air throughout the summer. On Aug. 19, take a video tour of a police car and meet a skilled K-9 officer with the Southern Pines Police Department.
Grades 6-12 are invited to participate in a virtual “Nailed It Challenge.” Pick your favorite recipe and submit a picture of your creation to lib@sppl.net by Aug. 30. Recipes are posted on the Facebook page.
Adults
SPPL’s newest book club, Page Turners, will meet via Zoom on Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook Page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Have you been crafting your way through the summer? Come hang out at the virtual Sunday Crafternoon on Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. Show off your creations, get tips from fellow crafters, and chat about ideas. This event will also feature a digital walk-through of Creativebug, an online resource available for free for SPPL cardholders. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
Resources and Services
Online Borrower Registration is now available. Register for an eCard today and immediately access online resources for 30 days. When the library opens, come in to verify your Southern Pines address or purchase a nonresident membership to start enjoying access to all programs and services.
Stay up-to-date with all the SPPL happenings by signing up for Shelf Life, SPPL’s email newsletter at www.sppl.net. Each issue will feature information about upcoming events, services and resources, as well as Patrons of the Pines, short features about the people that make the library special.
Borrow Ebooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through the North Carolina Digital Library. NCDL recently increased the number of checkouts to 6, allowing users a bonus checkout. Some titles are marked as “always available” and are not restricted to being checked out by a certain number of users. Download these items to your laptop, phone or tablet.
For children, Tumble Book Library features read-along books, videos, language learning tools, and puzzles.
Teens can browse NCDL’s curated collections of young adult books and audiobooks, including new titles, popular series, and awkward and charming characters.
For adults, Romance Book Cloud is available for free through Aug. 31. This collection is sure to provide escapist fun with romance novel categories from historical to paranormal and Western.
The 24/7 Library Kiosk contains books and DVDs available for checkout with a library card and PIN. These materials are not being recirculated and are safe to check out at this time.
Drive-Up Wi-Fi. To safely provide internet access to community members during the COVID-19 shutdowns, the library and the TOSP IT Department installed an outdoor Wireless Access Point enabling connection from mobile devices in the parking lot between the library and the green space. To connect: select the network SPPLguest, open your browser, and click through a user agreement. We understand that internet connection is very important right now; this will provide a way for people to access this critical service while maintaining social distance by sitting in a vehicle or outdoors.
The Storywalk is an outdoor path that winds around the library building. Display panels hold pages of a story and feature activities that children and families can enjoy as they walk. If you are out taking a walk come enjoy a story as you safely stroll.
The Ice House Entrepreneurship Program is available free of charge for members of the Southern Pines community. This online program allows you to complete course modules at your own pace. This course is designed to develop creativity, critical thinking, effective problem solving, teamwork, and other entrepreneurial skills. If you are interested in registering, please email mhoward@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net. Visit the website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.