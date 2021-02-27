Southern Pines Public Library is now open for browsing. Hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

In order to keep staff and patrons safe, capacity in the library is limited to 20 people and 15 minutes of browsing time. Masks are required for entry to the library for adults and children five and older.

All ages are invited to pick up supplies to make a mini herb garden Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. This outdoor program will feature a short demonstration of how to construct your herb garden, plus a display of cookbooks available for checkout. Masks are required.

Early Childhood

Make sure to like and follow SPPL Early Childhood on Facebook for virtual story times, literacy activities, and tips for caregivers. Each week, a new Baby Rhymes, Toddler Tunes, or Preschool Stories video will be posted.

Kids and Teens

Take-and-Makes will be on a hiatus for the month of March. Look for new crafts, activities, and outdoor programs starting in April.

Adults

SPPL’s virtual book club, Page Turners, will meet on Zoom on March 30, at 10:30 a.m. The book is “A Land More Kind Than Home,” by Wiley Cash. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook Page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.

Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sunday, March 7, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.

The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Avenue. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235

