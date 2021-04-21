The Arbor Day Foundation has named Southern Pines a 2020 Tree City USA for the 41st consecutive year.
In addition, the town was honored with the Growth Award demonstrating a higher level of tree care and annual tree activities aimed at creating a sustainable forestry program.
The Tree City USA award is given to towns that meet four standards. The first standard requires the community to have an arborist or a board to work with trees. Southern Pines meets this standard by having a certified arborist as well as the volunteer Southern Pines Appearance Commission with a specified tree committee. In addition, the prospective town must have a tree care ordinance with guidelines for planting and must spend at least $2 per capita annually on a community forest program. Southern Pines has a tree ordinance and suggestions and typically spends closer to $9 per capita annually.
Any town desiring the Tree City USA designation must hold an annual Arbor Day observance, which was optional for 2020 due to COVID-19. The 2021 Southern Pines Arbor Day celebration is currently underway with first and second grade students at Southern Pines Elementary School creating posters about the importance of trees to community life. Winners will be announced after April 30.
“We are proud to receive the Tree City USA designation for the 41st consecutive year,” says Jeff Grey, town arborist for Southern Pines. “This is no small feat, especially given the national program has only been in existence a total of 45 years. We’re very excited about the Growth Award, which shows that Southern Pines is a community that not only cares about trees but also understands their importance.”
The most abundant shade trees in Southern Pines include lacebark elms, laurel and live oaks, long leaf pines, red maples and dogwoods. More comprehensive information can be found in the Appearance Commission’s booklet, “Significant Trees in Southern Pines.” The booklet is available at the Southern Pines Welcome Center. Currently, the Southern Pines Appearance Commission members are working on a walking tour brochure of significant trees located in the Southern Pines historic district. A video version of the tour will be available, and there will be several daytime guided walking tours as well. Further information will be available to the public upon completion of this project.
