Southern Pines Public Library announces its events for September
Early Childhood
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this storytime perfect for early development and brain growth. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Spark Story Time at Fire Station No. 82 is on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. This is our Baby Rhymes story time for birth-2 offered in the afternoon with the chance to see fire trucks.
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Toddler Tunes will get those wiggles out Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m.
Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5) who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Gentle Story Time is a sensory story time for families with children on the autism spectrum or with multi-sensory needs. This program is for children ages 3-8 and will combine books, songs, movement and integrative activities. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5 and 19. Register at www.sppl.net.
Grades K-5
Creativity Club Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, crafting and writing. This month, participants will learn about watercolors and practice different painting techniques. It takes place Tuesdays, Sept. 7, and 21 at 4 p.m.
The Litwits Book Club meets Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. This club is perfect for third-sixth-graders who enjoy talking about books and meeting new friends. Each month, multiple copies of the chosen book will be available for checkout at the library. Email Kristen at kstockdale@sppl.net for more information.
Have you ever wondered what happens in the library when it’s closed? Drop off your stuffed animal for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover at the library. Participants and their stuffed animal friends are invited to join us Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. for story time and a craft. Then, pick up your friend Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10-11 a.m. and enjoy a special breakfast treat. This event is open to children ages 3-9, and advanced registration at www.sppl.net is encouraged but not required. Stop in on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. for STEAM Sunday and learn about topics in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Elementary aged children and caregivers are invited to participate in STEAM projects and activities. This program will be held outdoors, and advanced registration is encouraged.
Children and teens are invited to drop-in craft days at the library to work on crafts at their own pace. Sept. 4 and 18 all day.
Teens Are you a teen writer interested in creative writing and storytelling? Ready to share your work, hone your craft, or just hang out and get inspired with other young writers? Join us for the first interest meeting of Teen Creative Writing Club Monday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. For more information, email bdavis@sppl.net.
Adults
Learn more about how an artistic practice can benefit your mental health at the Creativity for Wellness series this fall. The first session featuring a guest speaker will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. Email lholden@sppl.net for more information.
The Douglass Center Book Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Email Missy at mmiller@sppl.net for more information.
Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Copies of the book are available at the library to checkout while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.
Stop by the library on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. for “Computers: How Do They Work?” This program is intended for absolute beginners and will teach the basics of using a computer like navigating a keyboard and mouse. No prior knowledge necessary; bring your questions and get answers in a welcoming environment.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels are welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. at the library. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.
