The Southern Pines Public Library (SPPL) is now open for browsing! In order to keep staff and patrons safe, capacity in the library is limited to 20 people and 15 minutes of browsing time. Masks are required for entry to the library for adults and children over the age of 5. We encourage patrons to search the catalog before they come, place holds online, and let staff know if they need any help finding materials. Patrons may reserve a tutor room or study table for one hour per day; reservations are staggered to allow cleaning between each use. Curbside service is available as an option for contactless pickup. We are excited to expand service with the help and cooperation of our patrons.

Early Childhood

Make sure to like and follow SPPL Early Childhood on Facebook for virtual storytimes, literacy activities and tips for caregivers.

Who remembers Dial-a-Story?! We’ve revamped this classic service by offering a variety of stories, ranging from children’s books to poetry, and more. Easy to use from any phone — call (910) 900-9099; choose a line; sit back; and enjoy listening to a story read by the SPPL librarians.

Themed Activity Bags for toddler and preschool-age children are available every week. New bags featuring early literacy games and crafts will be featured every Monday during November.

Kids and Teens

Kids grades K-5 are invited to pick up a Take-and-Make Bag featuring projects, experiments and crafts. These bags will feature all the materials and instructions for activities based on science, technology, engineering, art and math. New bags are available on Wednesdays on a first-come, first-served basis.

Adults

SPPL’s newest book club, Page Turners, will meet via Zoom on Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. The book for November is “Last Train to Key West,” by Chanel Cleeton. Can’t make the live meeting? Head over to the SPPL Page Turners Facebook Page to post your thoughts and interact with group members. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.

Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.

The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910-692)8235. Check our website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments.

