Southern Pines Public Library announces service updates for May.
Library hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required for entry to the library for adults and children five and older.
Early Childhood
Outdoor Storytime will continue in the newly-expanded outdoor story circle on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 13. At 10 a.m. Tuesdays, babies birth to 2 years old and their families are invited for a 20-30 minute story session. At 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, ages 3 to 5 and their families can enjoy a session with literacy-building skills to help them prepare for kindergarten. Each of these sessions is first come, first served with a capacity of 10 families. Masks are required for any participant age 5 and over.
On Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m., join us for Toddler Tunes Storytime outside in the story circle. Ages 2-4 and their caregivers will enjoy this session full of songs, stories, and movement.
Grades K-5
Did you know that you can turn a toothbrush into a tiny robot? Kids grades K-5 are invited to pick up Brushbot kits on Saturday, May 1, from 10-11 a.m. This outdoor program will meet in the story circle and feature a short demonstration on how to assemble, decorate, and use Brushbots. Adult supervision is strongly encouraged and masks are required.
Take-and-Make Bags for grades K-5 will continue for the month of May. New bags are available on the second and last Wednesdays of the month on a first-come, first-served basis.
Adults
SPPL’s virtual book club, Page Turners, will meet for discussion on May 25, at 10:30 a.m. The book for May is “A Good Neighborhood,” by Therese Anne Fowler. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels are welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.
