The Southern Pines Garden Club (SPGC) has made the difficult decision to cancel their annual Home and Garden Tour due to ongoing COVID restrictions. The tour was originally scheduled to be held on April 17.
“We take very seriously our responsibility to safeguard the health and well-being of those participating in club sponsored events,” says Konni McMurray, SPGC president. “ While we share our supporters’ deep disappointment in having to forego this much anticipated community tradition, we believe we are making the safe and appropriate decision in considering the community health risks associated with indoor gatherings.
“The SPGC greatly appreciates the area wide support that enables events such as the Home and Garden Tour to flourish. SPGC would also like to thank the homeowners who had graciously offered to open their beautiful homes for the tour.”
Club members are currently exploring other options for engaging with the community’s gardening enthusiasts through outdoor and online events.
