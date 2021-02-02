While the year 2020 certainly was unlike anything most of us had ever experienced, it also marked the 40th consecutive year that the town of Southern Pines was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as Tree City USA.
Southern Pines is one of the longest running award recipient communities in the state.
There are four criteria for a municipality to qualify for the Tree City USA designation:
- An ordinance must be in place protecting trees within rights-of-way and other public properties.
- There must be an active tree committee whose members make decisions regarding trees located on public property.
- A department must exist that monitors and performs maintenance on the urban forest must be in place, with $2 per capita of the population being spent on trees, tree maintenance or any facet of tree care.
- There must be an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The town’s celebration of Arbor Day 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the town received grant monies from the Southern Pines Garden Club and planted three beautiful live oak trees in front of the Douglass Center on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Live oak trees can be exceptionally long lived and have a beautiful spreading habit in maturity.
“The town and the appearance commission look forward to the 2021 celebration,” says a spokesman for the committee.
Publications Explore History of Trees
Trees and tree plantings have long been important to the town of Southern Pines.
“Check out the publications ‘Then — Later — Today: Trees in Southern Pines’ or ‘Significant Trees in Southern Pines,’ prepared and published by the Southern Pines Appearance Commission for a history of tree planting projects in Southern Pines,” says the spokesman.
Copies of both publications can be found at the Southern Pines Welcome Center located in the train station at 235 NW Broad St.
In “Then – Later – Today: Trees in Southern Pines,” one can see photos of tree plantings from the late 1800s through the 1980s in the historic downtown area, as well as in the residential blocks around the historic district. These photos demonstrate how the town has invested in tree planting and protection of trees.
“Some of those trees planted in the late 1800s through early 1900s are still around today,” says the spokesman.
“Significant Trees in Southern Pines” highlights examples of trees superior in size and/or age. The most famous of the trees of Southern Pines is a nearly 470-year-old longleaf pine: Pinus palustris. This tree is the oldest living long leaf pine in America and can be found on the grounds of the Weymouth Center in downtown Southern Pines. Many other of the “significant” trees of Southern Pines can also be found on the grounds of the Weymouth Center and at the Campbell House and in the downtown park.
“Those in the park, including other mature long leaf pines and several grand old magnolias (Magnolia grandiflora), were planted in 1907 by the Southern Pines Civic Club,” says the spokesman.
Most residents probably don’t know that Southern Pines has a “TREEmendous TREES AWARD program.
“If you know of a tree that might fit that designation, please find the nomination form on the town of Southern Pines website and nominate your tree,” says the spokesman.
1980 Tree Ordinances Protect Trees
In 1980, Southern Pines adopted tree ordinances protecting all trees on public property, including rights-of-way and parks. Those ordinances help keep Southern Pines a shady, leafy jewel of a town. The town’s right of way is often adjacent to residential property.
“Before you cut or prune trees at the street, please make sure of the extent of the town right of way and public property borders,” says the spokesman. Ordinances specific to trees in the town right of way and on public property may be seen at https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/southernpines/latest/spines_nc/0-0-0-2395 and at https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/southernpines/latest/spines_nc/0-0-0-2438#JD_101.22.
Historic District Trees Replacement
Recently Southern Pines has worked to replace the downtown historic district street trees, many of which were planted in the 1980s. Coping with the stress of urban pollution, root compaction, storms and even damage from vehicles means urban street trees do not last much more than 20 to 25 years without becoming damaged and fragile.
Beginning in the winter/spring of 2018-2019 ,the town began work replacing trees in the two blocks of NE Broad from E. Pennsylvania to E. Connecticut. Some of the new trees are Lacebark elm, white ash, white oak, and Trident maple.
In January 2020, eight of the trees in the block of NW Broad from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire were replaced as well as three trees in the block of SW Broad from W. New York to W. Pennsylvania. The town plans to replace many of the trees in the 100 block of W. Pennsylvania between Broad Street and Bennett in the next two years, if not sooner. Those trees are approaching 30 years old and show signs of stress.
“The completion of this block will mark the completion of the downtown street tree replacement project; at least for the next 20 years or so,” says the spokesman.
For more information on the town’s planting and trimming standards in the town right of way, visit https://www.southernpines.net/DocumentCenter/View/2378/Town-of-Southern-Pines-Planting-and-Trimming-Standards-in-Town-Right-of-Way.
