Rollins Rodriguez recently took first place at in a SkillsUSA Creed Event for middle school, part of the virtual 2021 SkillsUSA North Carolina Leadership and Skills Conference.
Each student took a qualifier test and prepared a resume to participate. For the competition, Rodriguez had to memorize the SkillsUSA Creed and create a video reciting the creed and what it meant to him. Rollins put in many hours after school working with Southern Middle advisor, Kay Rodriguez, to prepare for the test.
"He exhibits motivation and dedication to any task he undertakes," Rodriguez said. Rollins is now also eligible to compete in the SkillsUSA National Conference this year.
