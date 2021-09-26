Blanche Soules celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Born Sept. 22, 1921, in New Jersey, she has been a resident of Whispering Pines for the past 51 years. She she worked for RCA in New Jersey, and after retiring to Whispering Pines, she spent her free time volunteering at the Whispering Pines Thrift Store.
Her immediate family celebrated her birthday with her. Soules’ extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren were at the party virtually due to COVID.
Friends and neighbors surprised her with a drive-by parade.
