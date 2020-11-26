The Sophisticated Ladies, a Senior Rockette-style Dance Troupe, has been dancing through the pandemic.
With all precautions taken, this senior group has been working diligently to stay together for the purpose of bringing the joy of dance to the community.
In March, when the pandemic hit, the Sophisticated Ladies had only four dancers, with no place to rehearse or perform.
But those determined “Faithful Four” dancers continued to practice in a home garage, and now have eight dancers and several performances scheduled for the Christmas season.
Recently, the dancers performed outdoors at the Encore Center in Southern Pines. The Encore Center provides classes in music, dance, drama, and art for all ages.
At the Encore Center, the dancers performed “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B,” a military dance to honor veterans and “All That Jazz,” which provided entertainment that even the teenagers in the audience enjoyed.
Angie Huber is the director, and Bev Wetherbie serves as announcer.
For questions and more information about the Sophisticated Ladies, visit www.sophisticatedladiesmoorecounty.com and Facebook@SLmoorecounty.
