On Thursday, May 20, the Sophisticated Ladies performed at the Penick Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Facility in Southern Pines. The residents and their families and friends tapped their feet and clapped their hands as they heard show tunes such as “Mame,” “St. Louis Blues March,” “City Lights” and “All That Jazz.”
Announcer Bev Weatherbie gave a brief history of each song, bringing smiles of remembrance to the faces of the residents.
The Sophisticated Ladies are a well-known senior dance group who have provided entertainment for area retirement homes and community events. Through the pandemic, the ladies have continued to rehearse with safety precautions at Sandhills Alliance Church, and are now resuming their performances. For more information contact Angie Huber, director, at (910) 673-7383.
