The Sophisticated Ladies, a senior ladies Rockettes-style dance troupe, performed for local groups and retirement homes throughout the holiday season. During the pandemic, the group were down to four members, but have kept going and now have 10 dancers, from ages mid-50s to mid-80s. The ladies performed to “New York, New York,” “The March of the Toy Soldiers,” and “Frosty, the Snowman,” with a “live” Frosty.
The Sophisticated Ladies was started in Pinehurst over 35 years ago by a retired New York City Rockette. The current group maintains the Rockettes tradition by wearing sparkling costumes and doing precision dance moves including choreographed kicks. Rehearsals are held twice weekly at Sandhills Alliance Church in Pinehurst.
For information and any questions, please contact the director, Angie Huber at (910) 673-7383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.