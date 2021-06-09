The Arts Council of Moore County announces Something Moore, a sale of donated treasures to benefit its many and varied programs.
The public sale will be held at the Moore Montessori Community School, 255 S. May St., Southern Pines (the old Southern Pines Elementary School). A ticketed preview party will be held Thursday, July 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., with the public sale following on Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a clearance held on Sunday, July 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The preview party, sponsored by Gwen Murray, offers participants the opportunity to be first to purchase sale items as well as a gala event featuring hors d‘oeuvres, music and “mock-tails.” Tickets to the event are $75 per person.
Sponsors for the public sale include Aberdeen Self Storage, Judy and Jim Allen, Elaine Baillie, Paula Caddell, Jane Clark, Mrs. John Daughtridge, Joy Blake Donat, Durant Holler, Ann and Russell McAllister, Sofie Moyle and Paula Weiss.
“The Arts Council welcomes your donations,” says a spokesman. “Call (910) 692-4356 to arrange for pickup if needed or to arrange for drop-offs. Donations are tax deductible within the limits of the law.”
