“Water-the Cycle of Life” was the theme for this years’ educational contest for Moore County Soil and Water Conservation. The poster contest was held for third- through fifth-graders; essays for sixth-graders, and public speaking for sixth- through eighth-graders. Each winner was awarded a certificate, medallion, a giant candy bar and a gift card to Walmart.
The winners were:
Third grade Poster: 1st Findlay Caulder, 2nd Scarlet Young and 3rd Sadey Thompson. Findlay Caulder moved forward to the area contest, where he received an honorable mention. All students attend Carthage Elementary.
Fifth grade Poster: 1st Harlie Cummings, 2nd Jackson Locke and 3rd Mia Janker. Harlie Cummings moved forward to the area contest, placing second and was awarded $50. All students attend the Academy of Moore.
Sixth grade Essay:1st Caroline Bonillo, 2nd Ella Roberts and 3rd Finnian McNutt. Caroline Bonillo moved forward to the area contest, placing first and was awarded $60. She will compete in Raleigh at the state contest. All students attend New Century Middle School.
Sixth grade Public Speaking: 1st Bailey Gothard, 2nd Clara Patnode and 3rd Parker Coombs. Bailey Gothard moved forward to the area contest, placing first and was awarded $70. She will compete in Raleigh at the state level. All students attend New Century Middle School.
Seventh grade Public Speaking: 1st Rebecca Kangas, 2nd Abigail Weld and 3rd Mary Grace Hilliard. Rebecca Kangas moved forward to the area contest, placing first and was awarded $70. She will compete in Raleigh at the state level. All students attend New Century Middle School.
Eight grade Public Speaking: 1st Savanna Farley, 2nd Ethan Cameron and 3rd Jackson Haggard. Savanna Farley moved forward to the area contest, placing first and was awarded $70. She will compete in Raleigh at the state level. All students attend New Century Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.