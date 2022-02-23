Dorothy Cochrane

Dorothy Cochrane

Dorothy Cochrane, who has collected and preserved historical aviation artifacts for the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum for 40-plus years, will discuss the life and legacy of Amelia Earhart at the English-Speaking Union event on March 16, at Pinehurst Country Club.

Cochrane was one of the Smithsonian Institution first female curators and is known for her encyclopedic knowledge of aviation history. She was the primary investigator for the Military Women Aviators Oral History Initiative, and is the museum’s leading scholar on Anne Morrow Lindbergh, in addition to Earhart’s life and disappearance. Cochrane is also notable for her acquisition of priceless aviation artifacts including at least a dozen aircraft.

The English-Speaking Union celebrates English as a shared language to foster global understanding and good will by providing educational and cultural opportunities for students, educators, and members. Dress Attire for evening events is black tie or suit. For membership information and reservations, or other upcoming event, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills.

