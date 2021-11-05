Smith

Julia Ridley Smith

Which of your treasured objects hold memories of your childhood, bring you joy, define you and add meaning to your life?

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m., Julia Ridley Smith will read from her memoir in essays, “The Sum of Trifles,” published by the University of Georgia Press, at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.

These essays that consider the meaning and emotional weight of objects in people’s lives and after their owners leave them behind. Richly imagined and deeply researched, Smith’s pieces also touch on the bonding potential of shared passions, caring for aging parents, death, viewing her plantation-owning ancestors with a cool and honest eye, and the systemic racism still plaguing our nation, about which Smith says, “Only one thing seems new: the presence of more white allies in the crowds led by black activists. Whether white allies will contribute anything meaningful to systemic change, we don’t yet know.”

Smith remembers how music, afternoons listening to jazz with her father, and the world of literature sustained and informed her. Funny, poignant, and erudite, these pieces weave together facts from history and her own life to form an informative and wise rendering of soulfully-rich lives.

The daughter of antique dealers, Smith is well acquainted with the value of objects.

“At work, at home, my parents used objects as a means to consider intellectual and spiritual questions — as sociologist Sherry Turkle puts it, as ‘objects we think with,’” she says.

For her story, “At the Arrowhead,” published in The Southern Review, Smith won the 2019 Cos Barnes Fellowship in Fiction sponsored by the Weymouth Center. The award comes with a stipend and a week’s residency.

Julia Ridley Smith is the 2021-2022 Kenan Visiting Writer at UNC at Chapel Hill. She has also taught creative writing and literature at UNC Greensboro. Her essays and short stories have been published in various literary magazines and she’s been awarded residencies at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Millay Colony and Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities. Her website is www.juliaridleysmith.com.

The reading will take place in the Great Room at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities. The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. See weymouthcenter.org for the most recent COVID-19 protocols and requirements.

Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines, and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days