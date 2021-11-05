Which of your treasured objects hold memories of your childhood, bring you joy, define you and add meaning to your life?
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m., Julia Ridley Smith will read from her memoir in essays, “The Sum of Trifles,” published by the University of Georgia Press, at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
These essays that consider the meaning and emotional weight of objects in people’s lives and after their owners leave them behind. Richly imagined and deeply researched, Smith’s pieces also touch on the bonding potential of shared passions, caring for aging parents, death, viewing her plantation-owning ancestors with a cool and honest eye, and the systemic racism still plaguing our nation, about which Smith says, “Only one thing seems new: the presence of more white allies in the crowds led by black activists. Whether white allies will contribute anything meaningful to systemic change, we don’t yet know.”
Smith remembers how music, afternoons listening to jazz with her father, and the world of literature sustained and informed her. Funny, poignant, and erudite, these pieces weave together facts from history and her own life to form an informative and wise rendering of soulfully-rich lives.
The daughter of antique dealers, Smith is well acquainted with the value of objects.
“At work, at home, my parents used objects as a means to consider intellectual and spiritual questions — as sociologist Sherry Turkle puts it, as ‘objects we think with,’” she says.
For her story, “At the Arrowhead,” published in The Southern Review, Smith won the 2019 Cos Barnes Fellowship in Fiction sponsored by the Weymouth Center. The award comes with a stipend and a week’s residency.
Julia Ridley Smith is the 2021-2022 Kenan Visiting Writer at UNC at Chapel Hill. She has also taught creative writing and literature at UNC Greensboro. Her essays and short stories have been published in various literary magazines and she’s been awarded residencies at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Millay Colony and Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities. Her website is www.juliaridleysmith.com.
The reading will take place in the Great Room at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities. The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. See weymouthcenter.org for the most recent COVID-19 protocols and requirements.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines, and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
