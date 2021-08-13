The Shakespeare in the Pines Festival is back with a creative storm (literally a play that begins with a storm)!
“Twelfth Night,” or “What You Will” is Shakespeare’s most defined and hilarious comedy about the Bard’s favorite comedic device — mistaken identity. Viola (the main character) is lost and separated at sea from her twin brother, Sebastian, and she finds herself washed up on the strange island of Illyria, where anything becomes possible.
“Why this is very midsummer madness,” says Olivia, another main character in the play.
Performances will take place over two weekends in August. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 27-29 at Tufts Park, Cherokee Road, in the village of Pinehurst. General admission is free. and families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating.
There will be food and beverages for sale. A limited number of VIP tables are also available and will seat up to six people close to the stage, provide two bottles of wine with a charcuterie board, and six special-edition logo wine glasses to take home as a souvenir. VIP tables may be purchased in advance for $450 at ticketmesandhills.com.
It promises to be a jolly romp and it is just what we all need right now, according to Dr. Jonathan Drahos, founder and co-director of the Uprising Theatre Company, producer of Shakespeare in the Pines Festival.
“The community, I think, is ready to come back out and start engaging with live events again,” he says. “And what better event than a colorful Shakespeare comedy — outdoors — under the stars — and amid the pines!”
Drahos believes “Twelfth Night” is Shakespeare’s best comedy.
“It has heart and soul, but is extremely funny,” he says. “It is open to physical comedy, which is what our theater company does best. We use our bodies to tell the story, not huge production elements.” Drahos, who earned a Ph.D. in Shakespearean and Marlovian Narrative Verse Acting from the University of Birmingham, UK, is associate professor and director of Theater at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and frequently uses students from UNCP in the cast.
“I am so grateful for my students,” he says. “They are professionals now and have come through the program at UNCP with a plethora of Shakespeare performance experience.”
Drahos describes the production concept for “Twelfth Night” as colorful and all about re-birth.
“I felt that coming out of COVID we all need to stop and smell the flowers,” he says. “In fact, the set, costumes, and lighting reflect the floral element of life blooming again in our world. My concept of the play is free flowing peace, love, romanticism and flowers are a uniting theme.”
This is the fourth year for the Shakespeare in the Pines Theatre Festival in Pinehurst’s Tufts Park. The Festival is the brainchild of Pinehurst residents Drahos and Carolanne Marano, who together founded the Uprising Theatre Company in New York City in 1999. Past years’ productions of “Much Ado About Nothing,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “As You Like It” were enjoyed by more than 4,000 people.
Shakespeare in the Pines is a production of the Uprising Theatre Company, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, whose purpose is to bring the highest level of artistic achievement, and educational experience, to the village of Pinehurst, and to its surrounding counties. Its mission focuses on creating exciting opportunities for theatre actors, designers, directors, and technicians, both locally and nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.