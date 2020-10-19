Everybody in Spies knows the Cox sisters. A family of eight girls is hard to miss.
Not so, Spies – a tiny community west of Robbins where the sisters grew up in a three-room cabin lacking electricity, heat and plumbing. That was in the 1950s, not post-Depression 1930s.
Meet (in birth order) Margie Morgan, Phyllis Morgan, Kathy Davis, Carolyn Williams, Janet Chriscoe, Patty Gatlin, Lisa Poindexter and Teresa Sanders.
Margie and Phyllis married brothers. One sister is an RN; another studied taxidermy. One opened a hemp store, another farms goats, and another enjoys clogging, NASCAR and bluegrass. Yet another has traveled through Europe and tried sky diving.
The sisters, who still live within a 20-mile radius of Spies, have produced 24 children, 29 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Now, with the help of extended family, they have produced a cookbook. Sort of. This illustrated ring binder titled “A Taste of Old, A Taste of New, Recipes for All of You” may walk like a cookbook, talk like a cookbook, but is more slice of life in hardscrabble Moore County than a slice of lattice-topped peach pie.
At its best, the 170-page book resembles folk literature. Otherwise, a reminder that chocolate chess pie, yellow squash casserole made with Ritz crackers, chow chow, 7-layer salad and Holy Cow Cake survived the nutritional revolution.
Yet the sisters don’t wallow in biscuits drowned in fatback gravy, although Daddy called fatback “Baltimore white ham.” Raised on garden vegetables cooked on a wood stove, they have since discovered Insta-Pots and air fryers. Some dessert recipes start with a pudding or cake mix. Cool Whip factors, as does the microwave.
At least nothing newfangled sullies four recipes for persimmon pudding.
Close From the Get-Go
The sisters’ close connection began at the beginning. One arrived every two years.
“Daddy was looking for a boy but he took it well,” says No. 3 Kathy Davis.
The youngest is now in her 50s and the eldest in her 70s. Out of necessity, all eight shared a bed. As each married, the bed got roomier. Spokesister Teresa Sanders, No. 8, recalls, “When No. 7 got married, I was so lonely I slept on the couch until I left, at 19.”
Daddy Luther Cox enforced the rules: Once you left home there was no coming back to live, only to visit. Church was obligatory. Boyfriends were scrutinized.
Disabled at 34 from working in the talc mines, Cox began raising chickens and hogs, while his wife worked at a chicken plant and textile factory. The girls picked tobacco and tended the livestock. They loved school but were kept home if needed on the farm, where they worked and ate “like boys.”
“We were poor but we had plenty to eat,” they agree.
“Daddy had sayings to live by,” Sanders continues. Like “You tell someone you’re going to do something, then you do it.” Also, “No lazy person would ever have nothing.”
But every summer Mama and Daddy piled the girls into the old Ford truck for a beach vacation.
“If young people were raised like we were the world would be a better place,” says No. 1 sister Margie Morgan.
Sisters’ Night
In 1994, hankering to renew that strong sibling bond, the Cox sisters (as they are still known throughout the area) established a monthly Sisters’ Night — usually dinner held in a home, more recently at Carolina Fried Chicken in Robbins. Before then, the clan gathered mainly for funerals or holidays.
The monthly gatherings led to day trips filled with “catching up.” Why not put their money and effort toward good works instead of exchanging gifts, as was their custom? They decided on fruit baskets for nursing homes and shut-ins delivered in November. The number of recipients has grown to almost 30. Transportation requires a mini-van. If acquired, they could use it for sister-excursions.
But wherefore the money?
Coincidentally, Sanders’ children had been asking her to write down recipes, “Since I don’t measure anything.”
A cookbook! Never mind that self-published recipe collections from churches and schools flood local markets. Some barely break even. This would be different, with archival photos and autobiographies of each sister.
A private investor helped with start-up. They bought matching aprons and chef hats for photos. Patty Gatlin’s daughter, Olivia Gatlin, took on management, editing and distribution.
Enthusiasm ran high. The project came together quickly during the COVID-19 shutdown.
But will the Cox sisters put Spies (pronounced SPEES) on any culinary map?
Not the point. The fun of it lies in discovering that Grandma Brown’s Poke Greens require two ingredients — poke greens and pork grease — while vegetarian chili lists 20 and E-Z rolls, three (one is mayo). That okra makes interesting muffins. That Corningware can be cleaned with denture tablets. And that a homemade cough/cold remedy contains only white lightening and a peppermint stick.
The proof of this pudding lies in the sisters’ mission statement:
“We feel not only will you get great recipes, but you will also learn a little history of our family. We have stayed part of each others’ lives no matter what crisis surrounded us…. Our story shows how important family truly is. We want to bring families back to the table, and reunite families that have been distant for years.”
Amen — and pass the hush puppies.
“A Taste of Old, A Taste of New, Recipes for All of You, Gathered by the Cox Sisters” is available on eBay, at Shady Spot Next Generation Hemp in Robbins or by contacting Olivia Gatlin at oogatlin@gmail.com.
