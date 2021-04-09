On March 12, 2020, Broadway went dark. The opera went silent. Nationwide, velvet curtains fell with a thud on live entertainment, leaving actors, dancers, musicians, stagehands, ticket-takers and technicians furloughed or unemployed. The month-long closure stretched into two, then more.
Being artists, how would they survive, financially and/or emotionally, with their entire industry shut-down? Theater folk traditionally find restaurant jobs between gigs, but the restaurants were closed, too.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that Broadway probably won’t open until September.
Moore County natives Bradley Gibson and Lucas Meachem take a sizeable bite out of the Big Apple — Meachem (Union Pines student council president and football standout) in leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera and Gibson (Pinecrest Players song-and-dance man) as Simba in the “The Lion King.”
Their experiences illustrate COVID-19’s impact on the performing arts.
The Actor
Show biz is tough. Multi-talented Gibson got lucky. After bringing down the house at Pinecrest, he earned a degree in musical theater at Boston Conservatory and headed for New York, where he soon copped a role in the musical version of “Rocky,” followed by the Broadway touring company of “Chicago,” then “A Bronx Tale,” then a demanding lead role in “Lion King” — while still in his 20s.
Then, the bomb dropped: “I remember that Tuesday I heard rumblings in the building about the virus. I went to the dressing room where people were talking about Broadway shutting down. I laughed. Broadway doesn’t shut down for anything … only two days for 9/11.”
Gibson’s first reaction, learning the initial shutdown was for two weeks, was a sigh of relief: “I was exhausted, overjoyed.” The joy faded when his friend, Broadway star and Tony nominee Nick Cordero, 41, was hospitalized with the virus in March and died in July.
“This was a huge turnaround, especially when I learned how many people of color were losing their lives,” he says.
Coincidentally, while performing on Broadway Gibson had been filming a part in the Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost.” He wasn’t struggling financially. When this, too, paused for five months the already fit dancer took up running, drawing and had more time for his fiance, now husband, Adam Hyndman, a writer, producer and wellness coach who worked from home.
“This made our relationship stronger,” Gibson says.
Gibson also taught master classes in acting, dance and voice online, “…. to refresh myself.”
Luck hung around. When “Ghost” finished, Gibson was hired for “Kung Fu,” another TV show filming in Vancouver, which debuted April 7 on CW.
“The theater may have stopped, but my husband was still working, and auditions kept happening,” he says. “We weathered it well.”
Gibson and Hyndman spent Christmas in Moore County, with family. Gibson worries about his mother, a health care provider in a Fayetteville retirement facility.
The pause also afforded Gibson time to become active in Black Lives Matter.
“This was an awakening I had never felt in my life,” he says.
He took part in peaceful protests, marched for George Floyd and joined Broadway for Racial Justice, an organization that fights systemic racism in the theater community.
Gibson is a bit dodgy about plans for when Broadway and “Lion King” will reopen.
The year-long pause created retrospection. “Looking in the mirror I see the man I am now, at 30,” he says.
He says he thinks the time may be right for a straight dramatic role, a stage play or serious TV. Films are his ultimate goal.
“It all started because I went to the movies, as a child …. musicals with Julie Andrews,” Gibson says. “I’m never not taking acting classes from my coach.”
Sounds like a plan: “The pandemic was an opportunity,” Gibson says. “I’m trying to be a good person … but I’m open to greatness.”
The Baritone
If Lucas Meachem’s life story were an old-time movie, the past year would be the villain, accompanied by scary music in a minor key. Opera luminaries do not have the luxury of long-term leases. They breeze in and out of European capitals for a recital or, at most, a juicy Verdi role lasting six weeks at a famous opera house.
Meacham was embroiled in this scenario last March, when the guillotine fell.
“I was in Dallas, making a jump to sing a heavier repertoire — Verdi’s ‘Don Carlo,’ a meat-and-potatoes role,” he says. “Opera singers have to spend money on travel. We had just put down $7,000 for two months rental” when the “Don” got slashed.
The Dallas Opera rescheduled the world premiere of another opera for a year later but couldn’t make it happen.
Meacham travels with his wife and baby — then 10 months.
“I didn’t wait this long to marry to live away from my family,” he says. “I’m not as happy without them. I need mental stability to be ‘on.’”
Meacham’s wife Irina, a concert pianist, is his accompanist and voice coach.
For him, the logistics are balanced by traveling the world together.
“2020 was going to be my best year,” he says.
Meacham lost the $7,000. They drove back to Minneapolis, home base, where Irina’s Romanian parents live, only to find another gig canceled. The snowball kept rolling.
“One disappointment after another,” he says.
Nothing much materialized until a performance in Mexico, in November, followed by “Carmen” in Paris, in December.
“They did everything right in Paris, including masks,” he says.
Meachem remembers being in his dressing room, in full costume and make-up for a rehearsal, when the performances were withdrawn. He went home to the beautiful apartment on the Seine overlooking Notre Dame, packed up and flew home.
That gig ended up costing him $10,000. He hasn’t traveled since.
Meachem sees hypocrisy in some COVID-related regulations.
“You can’t have theater events, but you can fly in an airplane,” he says. “It’s frustrating to watch, not to have the arts survive in some way, especially in the U.S. Arts aren’t a big deal here. We’re a sports nation.”
Had this happened 10 years ago, without a retirement account, “I’d be living with my mother (in Whispering Pines),” Meachem says.
Once resigned to the situation, Meachem spent time getting in better shape; he lost 31 pounds and worked on becoming the world’s best daddy. He also convened The Perfect Day Music Foundation to benefit diversity singers, young singers and composers of African descent.
Meachem finds it difficult to speak about policies at the Met, the shrine where his performances have received glowing reviews.
“It took 10 years before I got a break,” he says. “I feel for the young singers.”
Meachem admits to trepidation, even nerves, after the hiatus.
“But I want to look forward,” he says. “The future looks bright. I see gigs in 2025. When the (industry) comes back it will be bonkers,” from pent-up demand.
A baritone voice reaches maturity in the 40s, which puts Meachem in his prime. He must stay busy. He went caroling at Christmas and streamed a concert from his front porch for neighbors. He writes “The Baritone Blog” and teaches. He is going to San Francisco for a drive-in performance, where the audience will remain in their cars.
Above all, the pandemic has made this barrel-chested Tar Heel a passionate spokesman for the arts. He was angered by a published list of non-essential occupations impacted by the virus, with arts at No. 1.
“Don’t people realize that artists made the books people read, the TV they watched during the pandemic? Artists aren’t understood or appreciated. People need to wise up. The arts are something for our souls.”
Meachem pleads: “Artists have a passion inside they can’t deny. They don’t have to make a lot of money. Just pay them the respect they’re due.
“Artists are hurting. Send them a text … give them a hug.”
Better wait on that hug. Buy a ticket, instead.
