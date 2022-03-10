Eight years ago Singer/Songwriters in the round was born out of the idea that local artists deserved a spot where they could tell the stories of their original music. Since then the series’ founder, Becca Rae, has moved on to Nashville, but the legacy of that event continues on. The Singer Songwriters in the Round concert is a Sunrise tradition that uses Nashville’s “in the round” performance style and showcases the diversity of talent throughout North Carolina.
On March 25, at 7 p.m., four artists will share the Sunrise Theater stage and take turns performing original songs, sharing the personal stories behind their inspiration. The event features local artists Mary Stone, Eryn Fuson, William Nesmith, and John McDonald. The event is sponsored by Swank Coffee and Handmade Goods, WhitLauter by Leann Parker and Manifest Boutique.
Mary Stone is a local singer songwriter who hosts open mics and plays music in Moore County and beyond; both solo, as a one woman band, and in girlband Stone Dolls with Ceirra Doll and Ash Vires. As a multi-instrumentalist, Mary writes country style songs which are mainly heartfelt expressions of love and loss after dating a soldier with PTSD. She loves the local community and is involved in helping promote the local live music scene with her Facebook page, SoPines Scene.
Eryn brings to the stage what she has coined, “Indie Harp.” Due to the traditionally classical nature of the harp, she noticed any time she would mention that she was a harpist, she was categorized as pretty background music, or if she was lucky, celtic music. Trying to break in to the live music scene in Nashville, TN was difficult due to this stereotype - harps were for orchestras, guitars were for bars. Dubbing her style “Indie Harp” allowed for the questions to be posed, giving her the opportunity to explain the harp’s versatility and her own folk/indie/blues style.
William is a Carolina native, MBA grad and classically trained pianist. His music comes from a real place, full of true experiences and raw feelings. He seems to evoke an enduring optimism—even in his darkest songs while taking listeners on a ride they’ll never want to get off.
John is a Moore County native with deep roots in the Sandhills. Having been influenced by British musicians while growing up, his songs are a blend Brit-Pop hooks with American sentimentality. He’s become a regular performer at the Sunrise on both our indoor stage and outside for First Fridays.
Tickets to the event, sponsored by Swank Coffee and Handmade Goods, WhitLauter by Leann Parker, and Manifest Boutique, are $15/$20 VIP and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
