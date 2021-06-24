The Peg Kirkpatrick Scholarship Committee of the Silver Foils awards Amanda Catherine Sheffield, a graduating senior from North Moore High School, a grant of $2,000.
She will continue her education at Sandhills Community College in cosmetology. Sheffield is an exceptional young woman, who demonstrates excellence on and off the golf course, proven by her dedication to the game and her academic studies. Of special note, Sheffield was one of four girls who helped initiate a girls’ golf team at North Moore rather than playing on the boys’ team.
This scholarship is designed specifically for girls involved with the game of golf at their respective schools or within the community at large. The principal aim being to support and encourage young women to further their academic pursuits in post-secondary education. The recipients must also possess leadership abilities in extra-curricular activities, specifically related to golf and charity.
The Scholarship Committee has issued a second grant of $2,500 to the LPGA “Just for Girls” golf program of Whispering Pines. Charlaine Coetzee Hirst, teaching and club professional has conducted this program for several years. The goal of this program goal is to introduce school age girls to the game of golf, empowering them with confidence, friendship and life skills.
“The Silver Foils organization is extremely proud to support Moore County community outreach programs which enable young women to pursue their educational goals,” says a spokesman.
