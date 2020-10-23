Carrboro-based composer and musician Tim Carless continues his new series of live-scored Charlie Chaplin films with “The Immigrant” Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. on The ArtsCenter’s YouTube Live.
Following hot on the heels of his most recent series of Buster Keaton films, which featured “The General,” “Sherlock Jr.,” “Steamboat Bill Jr.” and “Our Hospitality,” Carless’s new series continues his tradition of performing solo and ensemble live-scores to classic silent films.
“The Immigrant,” made in 1917, is the 11th of 12 films that Charlie Chaplin made for the Mutual Film Company. It begins aboard a ship, bound for America, and upon arrival, the passengers marvel at the sight of the Statue of Liberty. It features Edna Purviance and Eric Campbell, both regulars in Chaplin films. This is the first time that Charlie’s character embarks upon a romantic relationship onscreen which in and of itself is remarkable. Although filmed during the silent-era, Chaplin employed musicians on the set to play music to create moods as the scenes were shot. He later said, “‘The Immigrant’ touched me more than any other film I made. I thought the end had quite a poetic feeling.” The film made it into the National Film Registry in 1998.
Tim Carless has been performing improvised scores to film for years, beginning at The ArtsCenter’s Wynn Theater and moving online when the pandemic made gathering in person impossible. Silent film provides the perfect accompaniment for Carless’s thoughtful and emotive playing, as the masterworks of celebrated silent film legends like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton offer a window into the world and filmmaking of nearly a century ago.
The Chaplin series concludes with “A Dog’s Life” on Dec. 5. All performances are free and available to stream on The ArtsCenter’s YouTube, run roughly an hour, and are appropriate for kids and adults unless otherwise noted.
Tim Carless has been a working musician for the last 30 years. Having enjoyed tenures in London, New York City and Los Angeles, he has written, performed and recorded with people as disparate as Wreckless Eric, Paul McCartney and Aufgehoben. He scored “The Hanging” for PBS in 2017, and has been based in Carrboro for the last few years. More information about him can be found at www.timcarless.com.
