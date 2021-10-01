Three Musketeers

On Monday evening, Oct. 4, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will present a silent movie night fundraiser at the Sunrise Theater.

In celebration of their 100th year as an Exchange, the nonprofit event features “The Three Musketeers” with Douglas Fairbanks. The film also celebrates its centennial this year.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the film, which will be introduced by Sandhills Community College professor Ron Layne. And true to the silent film heritage, the piano accompaniment will be played by Nathan Shirley, of Asheville.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the SWE with cash, check or $1 service fee for credit cards. Tickets may also be purchased that evening at the theater with cash or check. Guests will be greeted by three costumed musketeers. The SWE hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the Cabin Cafe and garden upkeep. For more information, call (910) 295-4677, visit www.sandhillswe.org or on the Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days