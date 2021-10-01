On Monday evening, Oct. 4, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will present a silent movie night fundraiser at the Sunrise Theater.
In celebration of their 100th year as an Exchange, the nonprofit event features “The Three Musketeers” with Douglas Fairbanks. The film also celebrates its centennial this year.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the film, which will be introduced by Sandhills Community College professor Ron Layne. And true to the silent film heritage, the piano accompaniment will be played by Nathan Shirley, of Asheville.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the SWE with cash, check or $1 service fee for credit cards. Tickets may also be purchased that evening at the theater with cash or check. Guests will be greeted by three costumed musketeers. The SWE hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the Cabin Cafe and garden upkeep. For more information, call (910) 295-4677, visit www.sandhillswe.org or on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.