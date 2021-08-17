“Come Sunday,” Weymouth Center’s new jazz brunch series, is the perfect mix of great music, delectable local cuisine, and a beautiful environment. Kicking off the series is Sidecar Social Club, with its unique blend of jazz sounds, drawing from multiple genres, on Aug. 29, with brunch by Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery. Katie “In thinking about bringing live music back to Weymouth, we are eager to celebrate bringing our community together,” says Katie Wyatt, Weymouth’s new executive director. “Weymouth is the perfect place with its union of the outdoors, history, literature, love of the arts and building community.”
The title of this jazz brunch series, “Come Sunday,” is inspired by Duke Ellington’s classic, with lyrics by Mahalia Jackson.
Wyatt says that when brainstorming the idea, she was able to lean on the expertise of her husband, Dr. Aaron Vandermeer, who is professor of jazz and chairman of the music department at UNC Pembroke.
“‘Come Sunday’ is a family affair intended for all lovers of music and food — from the very young to our elders,” says Wyatt. “Our 2-year-old daughter, Petra, can’t stop dancing when jazz is in the house, and I hope to see lots of young dancers out on the lawn, right next to all the other great lovers of jazz and live music.”
Sidecar Social Club’s lead vocalist Lisa Woods believes their music is so popular because it evokes fun, nostalgia, engagement, appreciation, a sense of quality and trust and astonishment at times.
“Even though we are seasoned, serious professionals, we display a great sense of camaraderie and enjoyment for our work that is felt by the audience,” she says. “We have a genuine chemistry that is noticeable and uplifting.” Woods believes they appeal to a broad age range because of the diverse, wide ranging mix of eras and genres in the songs the group offers, especially couched within musical excellence and dynamic performance.
“I think it goes back to the visible fun we have on (and off) stage together,” she says. “We put in the rehearsal time and diligent work off stage, so that we can relax and have fun with our audience during actual performance. It keeps our music approachable.”
The first “Come Sunday” on Aug. 29 is sponsored by Marilyn Barrett and Catherine Vrdolyak. Shows are at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar. Children under 12 are free. Tickets and brunch selection information are available at WeymouthCenter.org and TicketMeSandhills.com. For Weymouth members, the show and brunch are $40. The cost for non-members ir $50. Two shows and brunch cost $65/$75, and show only $25/$35 accordingly. VIP tables are available. “Bring your own chairs and blankets,” says Wyatt. “Chair rental is $5. A rain date will be scheduled.” Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines. Grounds are open to the public from dawn till dusk daily.
