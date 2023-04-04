Spirited, stylish and engaging, Sidecar Social Club will be a shot of whiskey hitting your veins on Sunday, April 16, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and music at 7 p.m. The Fair Barn will be set up like an intimate club with small tables around the dance floor. Proceeds benefit TambraPlace, which provides a safe, nurturing, social learning environment for homeless and at-risk young women in Moore County. The organization will also soon open a similar residential facility for young men, ages 18-24 years.
Sidecar Social Club will soar through numerous genres with an energetic set that takes you to colorful and surprising places. From the gritty, riotous underbelly of speakeasy jazz to the bizarre cabarets of wartime Berlin. From the sounds of Latin American dance halls and the big band era to soulful R&B and ‘50s rock.
“When we look through partner applications, we look for groups that have a high impact on the community,” said Chris Jordan, Vision 4 Moore’s chairman, “and we felt both of these groups do. We realize how difficult it is to raise money and there are so many nonprofits … in today’s environment, with costs going up in every sector, every dollar is needed to to the important work for this area. We help these groups raise money and we have fun at the same time. It is a double benefit and it is our way of giving back to the community.”
Sidecar Social Club tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at door); $12 for students (13-17) and free for 12 and under. Big Fat Philly food truck will be outside serving food starting at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at Cooper Ford, in Carthage; Cooper Auto Choice, in Southern Pines; or online at Vision4Moore.com.
