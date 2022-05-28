Flower Abstraction by Carol Gradwohl

The Artists League of the Sandhills presents “Art to Appreciate,” an exhibit that includes the works of all members and the only art show at the League that is judged by a professional art authority.

An opening reception will be held Sunday, June 5, 5 to 7 p.m., at The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art, 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal in downtown Aberdeen.

Winners for best in each category, as well as best overall, will be judged by Jean Kolbys Grunewald. Winners’ ribbons will be hung by each selected painting prior to the opening reception. Guests will be asked to participate by voting for their favorite painting for the “People’s Choice” award. The show will hang through Friday, July 1.

Grunewald was born in New Orleans and was inspired by her father, a talented classically trained artist. At an early age she started painting, winning numerous awards before college, where she received a degree in fine art.

When not painting, Grunewald studies art, lately the old illustrators and colorists. In her professional life, she has taught art, been a cartoonist, designed commercial art renderings and neon signs, painted portraits, executed large wall murals, and exhibited and sold paintings throughout the East Coast and California.

After living in California, where she was mainly interested in plein aire painting, she moved to North Carolina. Grunewald has gone back to portraiture and figures in oil and pastel, inspired and honored to have won two awards for the 2015 Portrait Society of America Members Show.

She serves on the board of the American Academy of Equine Artists, is a member of PAINTNC.org, Portrait Society of America and has been juried into Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society and Women Painters of the South East.

The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.

The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art is home to the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view.

Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 12 to 3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.net for information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits. Visit online at www.artistleague.org.

