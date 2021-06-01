The Arts Council of Moore County announces the Campbell House Galleries June exhibit, “Cloth and Clay,” featuring pottery by Anne Crabbe and textile art by Sarah Entsminger, Jenny Williams and Nanette Zeller. Sponsors for this exhibition are Paula and Bill Montgomery, Laura and Jeffrey Morgan and Kathy Wright.
Not so long ago, cloth and clay were primarily utilitarian items — from clothing and quilts to pitchers and plates. While these products may have incorporated beautiful design, form was function, and the end results were more for purpose than display.
The June exhibit flips the script on the purposes of cloth and clay.
“Design is at the forefront and the results are beautiful — come see for yourself,” says a spokesman.
Anne Crabbe produces a special type of pottery from her Pinehurst studio. Most pieces are embellished in some way — embedded color, texture, carvings, clay added to the main body, and altered wheel-turned shapes.
“I’d like people to smile when they see my pottery and think it has a touch of elegance,” says Crabbe. “To me, a piece of thrown pottery is like a blank canvas waiting to be altered, painted, carved or embellished in some way that takes it beyond a piece of pottery to become a work of art.”
Crabbe is owner of One of a Kind Gallery in Pinehurst, where her work and that of 32 other artists is displayed. She has exhibited her works at several shows at Campbell House Galleries as well as in the Penick Art Show.
Sarah Entsminger is an artist, photographer, writer and curator of mixed-media and textile art. Her artwork is often anchored in traditional fiber arts and reflective of personal memories and the natural world. She comes from a long line of artists who create for practical use and the sheer enjoyment of bringing images of heart and mind to life. From her Virginia studio, she combines layers of fabric, fiber and thread with a wide variety of fine art mediums and surface treatments.
Fiber artist Jenny Williams is from Lexington. She works mostly with thread and mixed media, such as beads, copper and rust on fabric. Creating something recognizable and beautiful from layers of thread with silk and wool fibers is a challenge she says she finds both exciting and fulfilling.
Williams is drawn into the complexity of age and texture trying to replicate it through manipulating these complex fibers. Worn old hotel or tavern signs intrigue her. Paint peeling on an old oil can mesmerizes her. A patch of lichen growing up the side of a tree on the Blue Ridge Parkway makes her yearn to grab her camera. Deciding what materials and techniques will bring an inspiration to life is always a thrill for her. She has exhibited her works at numerous invitational, group and juried exhibitions. Her works are in private collections throughout the U.S.
Nanette Zeller is an award-winning artist, author and instructor from Southern Pines. She has been featured on Quilting Arts TV and in Quilting Arts Magazine. Zeller has been sewing since she was 10 and quilting since 2001. She earned her master’s degree in wildlife biology from N.C. State University. Her work is deeply influenced by her love and study of nature.
She incorporates detail and depth into her art pieces by using a variety of textiles, free-motion quilting, heavy threadwork, embroidery, paints, colored pencils, or whatever inspires her. Her work has been displayed in both solo and group shows and in local and nationally recognized exhibits. Her art, which she refers to as “naturescapes,” is a testimony to her passion and frequently carries an underlying message of protecting our natural resources.
Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The exhibit is free and open to the public. A Meet-the-Artist reception is scheduled for Friday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks are required inside Campbell House at all times, and social distancing is enforced.
