Grab your Christmas wish lists and holiday to-dos and give your support to the local business community by shopping for everything you need right here at home, in Moore County.
“Every year we encourage people to shop local through Together We Are Moore,” says Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce. “But it is so much more than that. We need to dine local, shop local, ship local.”
This past week’s multi-day power outage came at a very impactful time, during the busy holiday season. And while so many doors were closed, those very same businesses were finding ways to give back compassionately to the community. Whether it was serving free coffee, cooking hot dogs and hamburgers on outdoor grills, and handing out donated flashlights, sleeping bags, bottles of water, winter coats and more to help keep people warm and engaged.
“Now it is our turn to give back and return that favor,” Parsons says. “The light has returned and it is time to bring it back to those who have given so much.”
Katrin Franklin, president of Pinehurst Business Partners and owner of Bump and Baby Boutique in Pinehurst, is feeling positive.
“Our community saw how deep our roots run during COVID and that surge of support still hasn’t waned. Here we are two-and-a-half years in and we thought the shop local push would wane, and it hasn’t,” says Katrin. “Yes, we lost power for four or five days but I don’t think there will be any lasting impact. Once again, just like COVID, our restaurants were hit the hardest and they need that support. But I have no doubt that our town will rally behind them. We so love our community that I know people will come out in droves.”
Earlier this month, the Pinehurst Business Partners collaborated with the village of Pinehurst for an open house event held in conjunction with the annual tree lighting. Franklin said it was a huge success.
“We pitched a plan to shut down a few streets. The shops stayed open for extended hours, we put out kids crafts and held a scavenger hunt and there were food trucks,” she adds.
“It was an idyllic Christmas strolling experience. It was a stellar event and it was the right idea. We will look to do this every year moving forward in a big, big way.”
Now rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., the Claus-Mopolitan Crawl, sponsored by the Southern Pines Business Association in downtown Southern Pines, offers another chance to enjoy downtown after-hours. Participating businesses will be offering signature cocktails and special holiday discounts and incentives during the event. “This past week has been very positive. There’s been a lot of sharing on social media about shop local and that we are Moore County Strong. We will not let this terrible thing hold us back. We are keeping our chins up,” says Crystal Marie Eads-Brown, owner of Marie and Marcele Boutique in downtown Southern Pines. “That is what is so great about this town. We rally together when things happen.”
