During turbulent times, the arts would not survive without patrons. So it was in ancient Rome and Renaissance Florence; Michelangelo and DaVinci didn’t paint on spec.
Therefore, with a pandemic roaring and the economy reeling, the demand for original art trends down.
No surprise that when Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC) came shopping for art to adorn their newly renovated fireplace lounge, Dogwood Bistro and Bar, the greeting was enthusiastic.
“They were very happy to see us,” says committee spokesperson/interior designer/CCNC member Connie Lovell, whose search took place during the May-June lockdown. “Artists are as frustrated as the rest of us.”
The committee bestowed two commissions and chose half a dozen existing pieces, a variety of subjects rendered in contrasting styles, from the a painting of a classical marble torso to hunting hounds and Southern Pines street scenes.
Unlike the art galleried on restaurant walls, these paintings were purchased by the club, are not for sale and will not be rotated out. However, they attracted the attention of diners who have shown interest in acquiring other paintings by the eight artists — some who escaped the downturn.
“During COVID time, I’ve had more commissions than normal, which has been such fun,” says Jessie Mackay, a familiar landscape artist, who also lives at CCNC. Travel restrictions mean more time in her home studio. Nevertheless, although private sales are strong, three art shows have been canceled.
Two of her paintings hang in the renovated space.
Lovell aimed for art — like Mackay’s rooster and rural landscape — that suggests North Carolina, sometimes Moore County, as in Meredith Martens’ portrait of the hounds.
“The make-up of people in this community may be very diverse … but we didn’t want a show that could be from Nebraska,” Lovell says.
Geometric shapes and softly contemporary furnishings in bright navy blue and sand provide a backdrop that does not draw attention from the paintings.
Lovell and her committee caravanned in separate cars (per pandemic guidelines) to six studios, keeping in mind framing and placement, but no particular theme — certainly not golf art common to some clubs.
“We wanted to set the tone,” Lovell says — as much conviviality and fine dining as clubhouse.
Quite a revelation, as it happened.
At the entrance, a large painting by Carmen Drake, who specializes in uber-realistic still life familiar to devotees of her instructor, Paul Brown. Drake paints in a studio-farmhouse in Carthage; she was featured recently in Art Connoisseur magazine. Her “Weathering the Storm” depicts a tiny bird’s nest clinging to bare branches.
“A hurricane had come through and torn off the branch but the nest was intact,” says Drake. “I admired the strength and durability of the nest and brought it into my studio.”
A painting of a torso by Joanne Kilpatrick reveals classical realism developed while studying with Southern Pines master Jeffrey Mims.
Jane Ellen Tercheria applies a light brush, pastel hues and whimsy to Moore County buildings and street scenes painted en plein air.
“She’s like magic,” Lovell says.
Lovell chose to assemble a grid illustrating the Southern Pines train station, Weymouth Center, Given Library and the Sunrise Theater.
When Lovell visited Ben Owen’s pottery studio in Seagrove to discuss the tall urns that would dominate a niche opposite the bar she discovered an unusual technique practiced by his wife, LoriAnn Owen.
“The committee came to see our pottery; my etchings were on display. It was like a light bulb went off,” LoriAnn Owen says. “Inspire me with some great photos, we’ll put our heads together and create something.”
She has laser-etched a photograph of a bridge located on CCNC grounds, taken by Dale Moegling, into a stunning 8-foot triptych, which hangs in the glass-walled private dining room. By coincidence, Owen notes that if clubhouse walls were removed, the actual bridge would be in line with the etching.
Finally, illustrating functional art, a dining table, created from a single slab of wood with “live” edges, shares the private dining room with Owen’s etching. Its creator: Jake Kerr, of Wood and Weld Co. in Southern Pines. Kerr, a West Point graduate and Army Ranger, retired from the military to follow his dream of forging furnishings from natural materials, often native black walnut, as used for this table. Previous installations include Hatchet Brewing and James Creek Cider House.
Lovell predicts a plateau, then an upturn in original art purchases, as happened with home improvements.
“I was in High Point and saw a few showrooms that were wiped out,’ she says. “The art market will follow, especially with our collectors, who are older.”
CCNC Chief Operating Officer Don Hunter voices another perspective: “(The space) feels completely different since the load-bearing columns were removed. We tried to pull in the outside,” enriched by images organic to North Carolina — agricultural, classical, technical, innovative, diverse, dimensional — just not Nebraskan.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
