Shields and Stripes, a nonprofit organization founded to support veterans and first responders, will sponsor an appreciation dinner fundraising event on Friday, May 6, at Sheraton Hotel, 421 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, beginning with an open bar cocktail hour at 6 p.m. The event features a live performance by by Max Flinn. Proceeds will help fund rehabilitation programs for those who have experienced trauma during their time of service and to honor the alumni who have already completed their journey through the several weeks long program.
Shields and Stripes was established in April 2021, by a disabled and medically retired Special Operations veteran.
Nearly 50 percent of the veterans and first responders who have attended the program have come from Moore County and the Fort Bragg area, which has seen tremendous growth of its veteran population.
When asked about the Shields and Stripes program, a local alumnus said, “The program has given me the confidence and motivation to make large positive changes.”
“The process of Shields and Stripes is key. The physical, emotional and fellowship with the other heroes together facilitates growth and healing. I didn’t know what I needed. Removing one of those elements would exponentially diminish the experience,” said another local alumnus.
Sponsors Keiser, UFC, and Tier 1 Group have stepped in to support the effort, offering Special Operator Experience packages, UFC gloves worn and signed by champions and a chance to win an M3i Spin Bike worth $2,500.
General admission tickets to the appreciation dinner are $250, VIP tickets are $500, and virtual admission is $150. To reserve your seat, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/qsg/. Registration closes on April 27.
