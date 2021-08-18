The Moore County Historical Association announces that the Shaw House grounds and properties are closed for tours for the month of September in preparation for the Heritage Fair/Moore Treasures Sale on Oct. 9 and the tag/yard sale on Oct. 16.
For more information, call (910) 692-2051.
