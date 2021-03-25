The Moore County Historical Associations’ Shaw House grounds and properties are reopening for tours of the houses and structures from 1 to 4 p.m. April 8-30 (Thursdays and Fridays only).
“Our docents are well-versed on the historical facts of each structure and the area,” says a spokesman. “They provide a comprehensive historical learning experience for all.”
The gift shop will also be open and contains unique items, including area history books, vintage soaps, framed cancelled-stamp envelopes and beautifully framed pressed-flowers.
“Also, don’t forget to come see the restored and very impressive tobacco barn, which contains historical relics, pictures, and features children’s roles in the industry,” says the spokesman.
Masks are required for indoor touring, and if possible, call the Historical Association at (910) 692-2051 ahead of time to book a tour.
