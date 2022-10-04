Old-timey skilled craft demonstrations, live music, farm animals for petting, unique vendors, food and more await visitors to the 14th annual Shaw House Heritage Fair and Moore Treasure Sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Shaw House property on the corner of Morganton Road and Broad Street, in Southern Pines. This is a free event.
The family-friendly, all-day fair is held each fall and serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit Moore County Historical Association. The Association owns and maintains five historical Moore County houses. During the fair, the Shaw House (c. 1820), Saunders Cabin (c. 1770) and Garner House (c. late 1790s) will be open for tours. The new tobacco barn museum highlights historic agriculture of the pine hills area. A new feature this year is a set of stocks that will provide a fun photo opportunity.
Held in conjunction with the Heritage Fair, the association sponsors the Moore Treasures Sale. There will be collectibles, pottery, jewelry, art, antiques, vintage books, toys and glassware available for purchase at great prices. All proceeds benefit the ongoing efforts of the Moore County Historical Association in its mission to collect, preserve and share the rich historical legacy of our county. Cash or check is preferred.
A membership and information table about the association will also be set up during the fair. For a new annual membership of $35 (individual) or $50 (family), you will receive a special, limited commemorative postal envelope as a collectible.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Shaw House property will hold a tag sale of all unsold items from the Heritage Fair one week earlier. This will provide the public a second chance to purchase items if you miss the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.