The 14th annual Shaw House Heritage Fair and Moore Treasures sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the historic Shaw House at the corner of Morganton Road and Broad Street, in Southern Pines.
The family-friendly event will include re-enactors, live demonstrations, tours, children’s activities, live music, collectibles and food vendors. The Shaw House is the oldest house in Southern Pines on its original foundation and is considered of major historical significance.
In coordination, a huge tag sale is held on the Shaw House grounds during the fair, with proceeds benefiting the Moore County Historical Association.
Donations of items of value are welcome, including art, collectibles, china, vintage books, pottery, jewelry, silver, dolls, toys, prints, linens and memorabilia. You may drop off your donations for the tag sale at the Shaw House, 110 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines, Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., or call (910) 692-2051 to schedule for pickup. A donation receipt will be provided for your tax records.
Headquartered at the Shaw House, the Moore County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing the rich historical legacy of the towns, cities and surrounding area of Moore County, and is the oldest historical association in continuous operation in North Carolina.
The association owns and maintains five house-museums, including the Shaw House (c. 1820), Sanders Cabin (c. 1770), Garner House (c. 1790), Bryant House (c. 1820) and McLendon Cabin (c. 1790), a tobacco barn and corn crib built between the 1700s and 1800s. In addition, the association maintains the historic Kenneth Black Cemetery, located in Southern Pines.
The organization’s focus is on community enrichment through the presentation of exhibits at house-museums, an educational outreach program including speakers and programs for all ages, the offering of a research library and photo archives, and hosting of special events. For more information, email info@moorehistory.com or visit the Moore County Historical Association online at facebook.com/moorehistorical.
