“Times have been difficult for most of us this past year, but especially hard on our seniors living in assisted living/nursing homes who haven't been able to see their loved ones in months,” says Matt Hollyfield, of Hollyfield Design, in Southern Pines. “We would like to take the opportunity this Valentine’s to brighten their day and make sure they know someone is thinking of them.”
To that end, the shop is suggesting that local residents “adopt a nursing home resident” for Valentine’s Day.
Each $10 donation buys a rose bud vase and Valentine for a resident of a local facility. Hollyfield Design will arrange and deliver them this week.
“Call us with your payment or stop in the shop to ‘adopt,’” says Hollyfield.
The shop is located at 130 E. Illinois Ave., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-7243 to more information.
