Named for her aunt, Margaret Stout, who died in the 1918 Spanish influenza epidemic, Margaret Ellene Shannon was born Sept. 19, 1920, in Williamsport, Pa., the daughter of Dorothy and Joseph Stout.
“She has always been called Ellene, though,” says her son, John Shannon, who joined two of his sisters, Carol and Julie, for a carefully socially distanced celebration outside Penick Village. “My youngest sister, Jill, dropped a brick on her foot and was unable to attend.”
Ellene Shannon has lived at Penick Village in Southern Pines for six years, receiving wonderful care from a loving staff, says her son.
Shannon and her husband, Bill, an avid golfer, had been coming to Pinehurst during the month of April since 1953. They were married for 55 years and lived in Williamsport, Pa., before moving permanently to Pinehurst in 1984, where both enjoyed playing golf. Bill and Ellene Shannon attended The Village Chapel in Pinehurst for many years, where their son, John, now director of music emeritus, was organist and choir director for 30 years.
She won the first-place trophy in the women’s14-hole golf tournament at the Williamsport Country Club, but was also active in other areas. She was president of the Duboistown Garden Club. In their annual flower show there would be more than 150 different arrangements. She won 18 first-place blue ribbons for her flower arranging. She would judge other flower shows. She was vice-president of the board of the YWCA. She taught Sunday school at Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport. She was in charge of decorating the Crissmon tree and the narthex windows to reflect the seasons of the church year. Shannon belonged to a monthly card club of seven life-time friends and loved to do ballroom and western-style square dancing with her husband.
“She has a great love of classical music and was blessed with a very musical ear,” says John Shannon. “She has been my biggest supporter and biggest critic.”
Shannon belonged to the Community Concerts series and the Symphony most of her life. She traveled with the Lycoming College Tour Choir as a chaperone for two years.
“A wonderful and caring mother, she has always shown love, pride, happiness and joy for her four children,” says her son. “A visit from any of her children just makes her day.”
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.