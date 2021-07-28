The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is offering a 4-week “Basics of Shag” dance lesson in August. The one-hour lessons will be held each Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. beginning, Thursday, Aug. 5.
Terry and Diane Myers, of Moore County are the dance instructors and have been doing this dance for 35 years. They have won several amateur dance contests and love beach music and old-time rock and roll.
Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator of the Senior Enrichment Center said, “The SEC offers weekly line dance and bi-weekly square dance, and we are so looking forward to this month of shag dance in August.”
Participation is open to all Moore County residents of 50 and older and is free, with the help of local sponsors Garner Law Firm PLLC and Penick Village. Pre-enrollment is required. “Wear shoes that are easy to move in,” said Drinkwater.
For more information or to enroll, call (910) 947-4483.
