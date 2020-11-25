A new vineyard in the Yadkin Valley showcases wine, mountain views and sunsets on 70 acres bordering the Fisher River.
Melissa Hayes and her husband, Christian Krobisch, opened Serre Vineyards in September. The Charlotte couple fell in love with North Carolina wine while touring vineyards statewide, spurring them to start their own. The name Serre rhymes with “care” and is the French word for glass greenhouse.
The centerpiece of the estate is a 3,000-square-foot tasting barn on a grass terrace facing the Blue Ridge Mountains. The barn has a modern farmhouse motif with European accents.
The tasting menu features 10 wines. There are six dry wines (chardonnay, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, dry rosé, sangiovese and a red blend), along with two sweet wines (peach and sangria) and two semi-sweet wines (white blend and rosé). Wine slushies and non-alcoholic slushies are also on tap.
Because vines on property are still in their infancy, the current wines were cultivated and made at fellow Yadkin Valley wineries Childress Vineyards and Round Peak Vineyards. However, Krobisch will assume the winemaker role for next year’s wines.
“Our philosophy is to appeal to as many tastes as possible,” says Hayes. “Early feedback on the wine has been very good and that means a lot. As much as we didn’t make the wine, we definitely had a hand in it. We went to Childress several times and made sure it was going in the direction we wanted, and what we will soon release from Round Peak is wine we had a hand in as well.”
Not only have the wines received favorable reviews, patrons rave about the mountain sunsets from the terrace. There’s also a trail system running from the vineyard down to the river.
“We want folks to come out and enjoy the view and get some calm and relief from their everyday life,” Hayes says. “If people want to take a hike and a bottle of wine, they are welcome to do that. We have a map we can give them.”
A renovated two-bedroom cottage can be rented for overnight stays.
For more information about Serre Vineyards, visit www.serrevineyards.com or call (336) 525-9463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.