The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) congratulates Rebecca Lapping, SEC volunteer, and her dance group for winning a gold medal at the Senior Games State Finals held recently in Cary.
They also won gold at the Senior Games in the Pines Silver Arts category competition, at the county level, which was held at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center in April 2022.
“All the line dance teams were great, so we had no idea if we would be first or last,” said Lapping. “We were truly thrilled to bring home the gold!”
The troupe danced the London Rhythm Swing in memory of Ted DeLauney, a former SEC volunteer, who passed from cancer this year.
“He taught us this dance many years ago. Before we went on stage, we came together in a huddle and gave thanks to God and a salute to Ted!” Lapping added.
Ted DeLauney led the Saturday line dance class at the SEC, which now is led by Rebecca Lapping. She also leads the Tuesday evening line dance class at the SEC right after Denise Martin, SEC volunteer, who leads the beginner line dance at 4:45p.
Line dancer June Davidson also won a gold medal in the women’s basketball shoot event at the Senior Games.
For information about the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, call (910) 947-4483. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.