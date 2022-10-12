The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) is planning a special Veterans Day this year for veterans over the age of 50. They are looking for names of veterans who would like to receive an envelope full of “thank you’s”.
“We are very excited about this idea that was given to us from Ruth Ludwig, one of our SEC Good Call Connections Volunteers,” said Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator said. “Veterans have a special place in our hearts, as with most people and if we can give veterans a little lift as they receive their envelopes and read through the thank you’s, that would be wonderful.”
Ludwig has coordinated with Farm Life School to have their students creating thank you cards during their art classes for a week.
Drinkwater said the special activity is a two-step process.
“Before we mail the envelopes to their homes or deliver them to senior apartment complexes, retirement and/or assisted living communities, rehabilitation centers or nursing homes, we need a list of names of veterans over the age of 50 and their addresses where we can either mail their envelope or deliver them to,” she said.
The public is also invited to drop by on Tuesday, Oct. 25, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., to write their own thank you card that can be included in the mailed or delivered envelopes. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
