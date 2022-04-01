On Friday, April 8, from 1-3 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a two-hour program on dementia.
Lisa Levine from the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina will present on “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis,” and Christine Abbott from Sandhills Adaptive Living will present on” Create a Dementia Friendly Home.”
Lisa Levine, BS, CDP, is the senior director of programs for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina (DANC). She is responsible for educational outreach and the implementation and evaluation of DANC’s programs and services. The mission of DANC is to provide support, services, and resource information to North Carolinians with dementia, their families and the community-at-large.
Christine Abbott, an occupational therapist (OT), cofounded Sandhills Adaptive Living, a company that specialized in evaluating people’s homes and making recommendations for changes that will help them stay safe and independent, remaining in their own homes, if possible. “After a lot of research, I found a certification on Home Modification (ECHM) and, in 2017, I obtained an Executive Certificate in 2017 through the University of Southern California”, said Christine.
Call to reserve your seat (910) 947-4483. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
