On Friday, April 8, from 1-3 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a two-hour program on dementia.

Lisa Levine from the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina will present on “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis,” and Christine Abbott from Sandhills Adaptive Living will present on” Create a Dementia Friendly Home.”

Lisa Levine, BS, CDP, is the senior director of programs for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina (DANC). She is responsible for educational outreach and the implementation and evaluation of DANC’s programs and services. The mission of DANC is to provide support, services, and resource information to North Carolinians with dementia, their families and the community-at-large.

Christine Abbott, an occupational therapist (OT), cofounded Sandhills Adaptive Living, a company that specialized in evaluating people’s homes and making recommendations for changes that will help them stay safe and independent, remaining in their own homes, if possible. “After a lot of research, I found a certification on Home Modification (ECHM) and, in 2017, I obtained an Executive Certificate in 2017 through the University of Southern California”, said Christine.

Please call to reserve your seat (910) 947-4483.

The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 HWY 15-501 in West End, approx. 2 miles N of the Traffic Circle.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days