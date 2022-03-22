The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) is offering, “BINGOcize”, a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with fall prevention exercise. This program takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Tuesday, April 5, from 2-3 p.m., and continues through June 14.
This program is free and offered to Moore County residents aged 50 and older.
Chris Pevia, SEC’s fitness coordinator, was recently certified to teach this evidence-based program and will work with his fitness team to ensure participants are performing their exercises correctly.
“This class will be a nice addition to the three evidence-based fitness programs already offered at the SEC including Matter of Balance, Tai Chi for Fall Prevention and the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease. This new program will incorporate having fun and playing Bingo with learning balance, mobility, nutrition, and exercise,” said Pevia.
The benefits of evidence based programs are to help improve quality of life, maintain independence and mobility, reduce pain and reduce fewer falls. These are based on rigorous study of programs and are more likely to produce positive changes and outcomes for people who participate.
For more information or to reserve your seat, call (910) 947-4483.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Traffic Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.