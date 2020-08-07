Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will lead a special free beginner Tai Chi class outside on the premises of FirstHealth and Hospice.

The classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and continue through December, weather depending. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.

Although the SEC remains closed to the public during Phase 2 of COVID-19, many activities continue virtually or outside, like Tai Chi. The beginner class will be led by Gwen McCarty, who has been an SEC volunteer for two years and has been practicing Tai Chi for almost five years.

Her love of Tai Chi began at the SEC when she attended her first class, led by the infamous Miss Kitty. McCarty soon found she enjoyed the relaxing qualities that Tai Chi offered, and Miss Kitty found a new leader in Gwen. Over the years McCarty has also found many health benefits, including lower blood pressure, increased bone density and joint problems with her hip and ankle, which just went away.

“When Gwen called me and said she would like to lead a beginner class, I wanted to find an outside alternative that had level ground, was pretty and close to the SEC for an easy meeting place,” says Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator. “I immediately thought of Katie Meier with FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care and was so glad when she said that Tai Chi was welcome to use their space.”

As part of the FirstHealth of the Carolina network, FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care provides the community with the resources to care for patients and their families, as well as services for education, bereavement, and adjustment to loss. The campus is located at 251 Campground Road in Pinehurst. The Hospice campus is also home to the FirstHealth Grief Resource and Counseling Center, the Hospice House, Hospice Chapel and the Hospice Gardens.

To enroll in this class, a person must be a SEC Fitness Member, which is free to join and entails a doctor’s signature on a brief form, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Pevia, SEC fitness coordinator at (910) 947-4184 or cpevia@moorecountync.gov<mailto:cpevia@moorecountync.gov>. If already a fitness member, you must call Gwen McCarty at (817) 907-6735 to enroll.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days