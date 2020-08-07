Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will lead a special free beginner Tai Chi class outside on the premises of FirstHealth and Hospice.
The classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and continue through December, weather depending. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Although the SEC remains closed to the public during Phase 2 of COVID-19, many activities continue virtually or outside, like Tai Chi. The beginner class will be led by Gwen McCarty, who has been an SEC volunteer for two years and has been practicing Tai Chi for almost five years.
Her love of Tai Chi began at the SEC when she attended her first class, led by the infamous Miss Kitty. McCarty soon found she enjoyed the relaxing qualities that Tai Chi offered, and Miss Kitty found a new leader in Gwen. Over the years McCarty has also found many health benefits, including lower blood pressure, increased bone density and joint problems with her hip and ankle, which just went away.
“When Gwen called me and said she would like to lead a beginner class, I wanted to find an outside alternative that had level ground, was pretty and close to the SEC for an easy meeting place,” says Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator. “I immediately thought of Katie Meier with FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care and was so glad when she said that Tai Chi was welcome to use their space.”
As part of the FirstHealth of the Carolina network, FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care provides the community with the resources to care for patients and their families, as well as services for education, bereavement, and adjustment to loss. The campus is located at 251 Campground Road in Pinehurst. The Hospice campus is also home to the FirstHealth Grief Resource and Counseling Center, the Hospice House, Hospice Chapel and the Hospice Gardens.
To enroll in this class, a person must be a SEC Fitness Member, which is free to join and entails a doctor’s signature on a brief form, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Pevia, SEC fitness coordinator at (910) 947-4184 or cpevia@moorecountync.gov<mailto:cpevia@moorecountync.gov>. If already a fitness member, you must call Gwen McCarty at (817) 907-6735 to enroll.
