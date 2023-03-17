The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a panel discussion on the importance of audiology and the brain. “It’s Your Brain That Hears, Not Your Ears” will be held Monday, March 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., as both a virtual and in-person presentation. The discussion is free to attend, and open to Moore County residents aged 50 and over. Call (910) 947-4483 to reserve a seat.
Fox Hollow Senior Living will be providing light refreshments for the program.
The American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA) hearing screening guidelines were updated in 2016 as ASHA professionals learns more about the impacts of hearing loss on speech, language development and cognition. There are so many known issues that cause hearing loss and, as an invisible handicap, only validated, objective hearing screenings will uncover a hearing problem.
Speech therapists have essential roles and responsibilities in adult services, including the following: hearing screenings, reviewing, and considering auditory status and use of communication devices in advance of speech, language and cognitive assessment, communicating screening results to patients and their families, providing counseling and education. Adult hearing loss risk factors and associated conditions include advanced age, chronic health conditions (e.g., diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease), ototoxic medications that treat infection, pain, excessive fluid in the body, cancer, and others.
When an adult is hospitalized for out-of-control diabetes, cardiovascular events, kidney failure, severe infections, there is a potential increased hearing loss due to the medical event. Even a person with hearing aids and an identified hearing loss should still receive an audiology evaluation after the hospitalization to assess any changes in hearing. Any person going to a skilled nursing facility from the hospital must be screened, assesse, or reassessed for potential changes to hearing levels.
Kathy Dowd, Au D., and executive director of The Audiology Project, will be presenting virtually from Charlotte. Dowd has been an audiologist for 44 years working in ENT clinic settings, school systems, state education agencies, nursing homes and private practice clinics. Her experience ranges from hearing and balance assessments, auditory processing assessments, IEP and school expertise for children with hearing loss. In 2011, Dowd reached out to the Centers for Disease Control regarding hearing loss and balance associated with diabetes. After 10 years, the CDC has guidelines for audiology inclusion in diabetes care. Dowd is working with CMS Division of Nursing Homes currently to raise awareness of the critical need for hearing assessments in advance of cognitive and mental health assessments for better resident care and quality of life. CMS is aware of the need for better assessments for hearing in this setting.
Brittany Brown, Au.D., CCC-A, is the owner of Southern Coast Audiology and Audiology of the Sandhills, and Hear Carolina. Brown obtained her B.A. degree in 2007 from Appalachian State University. She continued her education at Louisiana Tech University and received her Doctorate in Audiology in 2011. Brown enjoys many aspects of audiology, including working with hearing aid patients, and the diagnosis and treatment of auditory disorders in children.
Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator, said, “After my co-worker, Alveda Person, our family caregiver adviser, and I met with Dr. Dowd, during an Alzheimer’s conference in September 2022, we knew we had to schedule an educational program on this topic and were delighted when Dr. Dowd was available, even if virtually. We were equally delighted when Dr. Brown was available to present in-person.”
In addition to the presentation, Brown will be offering free hearing exams at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center on the following Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
